It's shaping up to be a gorgeous day in the capital.

Environment Canada is calling for sunny skies and a high of 0 C on Thursday, several degrees above normal.

Friday, more snow arrives. It will start in the morning and end in the afternoon. Five centimetres is expected to fall, according to the weather agency.

The temperature will be an even milder 2 C.

On Saturday things will cool back down, with a high of -5 C. There's a 60 per cent chance of flurries on Saturday evening, continuing into Sunday.

Sunday's high will also be -5 C, before colder temperatures set in starting Monday.