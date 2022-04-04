Mild temperatures, chance of showers on Monday

It will be a mild start to the week in Ottawa and temperatures will be above the seasonal average.

Today’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Temperatures will climb to 10 C today.

Showers are possible this evening and temperatures will fall to 0 C overnight.

It will be mainly cloudy in Ottawa tomorrow with a high of 12 C. Skies are expected to clear tomorrow evening and the overnight low will be 4 C.

On Wednesday – cloudy skies and a high of 11 C.