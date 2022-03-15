Mild temperatures continue in Ottawa, high above zero expected all week

The mild temperatures continue in Ottawa, as the snow slowly melts away.

According Environment Canada, Tuesday will be mainly cloudy, clearing midday. The high will be 2 degrees.

A clear night is expected, with a low of minus 5.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy to start the day, a high of 7 degrees.

The sun will be out shining on Thursday, it is expected to be sunny and a high in the double – digits – 14 degrees.

The work week rounds out with a cloudy and potentially rainy Friday. High of 7 degrees.