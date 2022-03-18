Mild temperatures force outdoor activities in North Bay to close

Recent warm weather has forced many outdoor activities in North Bay to close.

That includes city rinks and snowmobile trails. Residents are being encouraged to get their ice huts off the lake as soon as possible.

Many huts on Lake Nipissing in Callander have already been pulled off.

“It looks like we’re going to have a really quick melt, so a lot of them got off this past weekend and I assume they’re going to be getting them off this weekend,” said Callander Mayor Robb Noon.

“I think we may get one more snowfall that we have to plow, but it’s going to go fast and that’s why we need these shacks off as soon as possible."

It was also an early end to snowmobile season.

“It’s really a safety issue, because once trails start to open up and rocks are exposed, that’s a big concern,” said Shawn Findall, of the North Bay Snowmobile Club.

“In these weather conditions, swamps and creeks are really sketchy right now, lots of water on the lakes so it really becomes a safety concern."