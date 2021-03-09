Windsor-Essex can expect above average temperatures for most of the week, according to Environment Canada.

The forecaster says Tuesday will be mainly sunny with a high of 14. UV index 4 or moderate. Tuesday night is expected to be clear with a low of 4C

On Wednesday, it will be sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 17.

“It won’t last beyond the weekend, so enjoy the next few days,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald.

On Thursday, showers are in the forecast with a high of 16C.

As for Friday, it will be sunny with a high of 12C.

It cools off on Saturday, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 3C.

The average high this time of year is 4.8C and the average low is -4.6C.