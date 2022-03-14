Mild temperatures on Monday to start March Break

Temperatures will be above the freezing mark to start a week of mild temperatures for March Break.

According to Environment Canada, Monday will be mainly cloudy with a change of light snow in the morning. It will get windy in the afternoon. The high will be plus 4.

Overnight it will be cloudy and snowy. Around 2 cm is possible.

Tuesday will be mainly sunny and a high of plus 6.

Wednesday the temperature is expected to be in the double digits- sunny and a high of 11.