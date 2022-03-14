iHeartRadio

Mild temperatures on Monday to start March Break

Water spills over at the Merrickville locks. Parks Canada has temporarily closed 13 lockstations along the Rideau Canal because of the dangers associated with high water levels. (Photo: Tyler Fleming/CTV Ottawa)

Temperatures will be above the freezing mark to start a week of mild temperatures for March Break. 

According to Environment Canada, Monday will be mainly cloudy with a change of light snow in the morning. It will get windy in the afternoon. The high will be plus 4. 

Overnight it will be cloudy and snowy. Around 2 cm is possible. 

Tuesday will be mainly sunny and a high of plus 6. 

Wednesday the temperature is expected to be in the double digits- sunny and a high of 11. 

