Mild temperatures or more snow? What forecasters predict for February in B.C.

After some spring-like weather in the month of January in parts of British Columbia, should the same be expected this month?

If the first few days of February are any indication, the answer so far seems to be "no."

According to the Weather Network, the dipping mercury in Western Canada is due to a blast of Arctic air.

While the coolest weather in Canada was a bit farther inland, through the Prairies, it was a bit cooler in B.C. than the seasonal norm.

But the network's meteorologists say the weather pattern isn't likely to last. As the Arctic air continues to move, the West Coast should see milder temperatures again soon, if not already.

In Vancouver, national forecaster Environment Canada is already expecting double-digit highs by late next week.

It seems, however, that the best approach to take this month is to be ready for highs and lows. The Weather Network said in a blog post that quick changes in the weather pattern "look to be the theme for the rest of the month."

"It is difficult to draw up a forecast map for a month that will feature such a temperature roller-coaster across much of the country," meteorologist Doug Gillham wrote in the post.

Still, he forecast that residents of British Columbia and Yukon should expect to see above-seasonal temperatures for most of the month.