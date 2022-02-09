Mild weather forcing the temporary closure of the Rideau Canal Skateway

Mother Nature is forcing the temporary closure of the Rideau Canal Skateway.

With mild conditions in the forecast for the next few days, the National Capital Commission says the world's largest skating rink will temporarily close at 10 p.m., until further notice.

"The milder weather in the forecast and the snowfall contribute to the formation of cracks on the ice surface as well as of dangerous holes that can be hidden under the snow," said the NCC.

"This closure will help preserve the ice throughout the mild weather, so we can work to reopen the Skateway as soon as possible."

All access points along the Rideau Canal Skateway will be closed.

"The public is asked not to venture onto the Skateway," said the NCC.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a low of 0C Wednesday night. Daytime highs on Thursday and Friday will be +2C both days, with a chance of flurries or rain both days.

Cold temperatures are expected to return on Saturday night, with a low of -19C.

The full length of the #RideauCanal Skateway will be closed at 10pm tonight, Feb 9, until further notice. This will preserve the ice throughout the mild weather, so we can work to reopen as soon as possible. Do not venture onto the ice.



Info: https://t.co/R4YxzLgX2d | #ottnews pic.twitter.com/TZ5rlWiNsQ

The 52nd season of skating on the Rideau Canal Skateway began on Jan. 14. It was the first time in over 20 years that the full 7.8 kilometre stretch of the skateway was open for skating on the opening day.

The canal has been open for 27 consecutive days.