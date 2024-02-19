Mild weather is here for the week

The warm weather will continue for the week, but the sunshine will take a bit of a break on Tuesday.

Because of a system from BC, we will get a good amount of cloud cover for Tuesday with some sunny breaks.

There is also a small chance of an isolated, brief shower in the afternoon.

The jet stream will shift up for Thursday, allowing it to get a little warmer. Lots of sunshine is expected then too. We will hold onto this warmer weather through the weekend.

Here’s a beautiful pic from Alan Chong, taken at Elbow River Valley near Discovery Ridge on Sunday at sunset.