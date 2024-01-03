Mild weather taking a hit on snow plow business, winter activities

Ottawa is usually one of the coldest capitals in the world, but not this winter.

Unusually mild weather is taking a hit on winter activities and businesses that have everything to do with snow and ice.

The nation’s capital is in the first few weeks of what’s being called an El Nino winter, which happens when the surface temperature in the tropical Pacific Ocean rises. That means a mild start to winter with little to no snow.

In Ottawa, the snow plows are parked as it’s a quiet start to the snow removal season.

"I’ve never seen a winter start this late, so it’s pretty slow," said Justin Halpern of Kodiak Snow Removal in Ottawa.

The local business has only cleared one major snowfall since the start of the season.

"On average it’s usually once a week to once every ten days so probably about six times we would’ve been out so far on average and so far, it’s only been once for the residential area," said Halpern.

The costs have gone up slightly for the business, but so far, no major losses as clients already signed up for the season months ago.

"We send out our contracts in August, so there’s no way of telling what we are in store for," said Halpern.

A mild winter also means the canal is closed for now.

"It’s a little terrifying to see how the climate is right now,” said Sabrina McMorran, an Ottawa resident.

Some ski runs are open, which means that winter sport utility stores are getting sales despite the unusual weather.

"I think people are just super hyped for the ski season to start so we have had some really great sales," said Alex Johnson, a manager at Kundstadt Sports.

"A lot of customers are coming through the store and I think they’re just excited to purchase those products with the anticipation that the snow will come."

Shoppers are remaining hopeful that if they are ready for the snow, it will come.

"It’s weird to be out and about in January with no snow on the ground and it’s a little bit heartbreaking to see the ski hill not as open as we would like, but we are rolling with it and we are trying to make the best of it," said Chris Murphy, who was shopping for ski gear with his family.

Winter enthusiasts may get what they are hoping for soon, with a cold snap on the way and possibly some snow.

The first flakes of snow this year are expected today before colder temperatures move in. Environment Canada is calling for 2 cm of snow on Wednesday, with temperatures set to drop to seasonal levels on Thursday and Friday.