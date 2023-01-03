Mild weather will make way for messy driving, weather agency warns

A winter travel advisory from Environment Canada is warning of freezing drizzle, ice pellets and snow over the next couple of days after a stretch of above-average temperatures.

Ottawa has seen mild temperatures, including some record-breaking highs in the last week, causing a significant snow melt. There was 53 cm of snow on the ground at the Ottawa Airport on Dec. 29, but only 13 cm as of Jan. 2.

Now, the warm weather is coming to an end and the transition is expected to by messy.

Environment Canada says there is a risk of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle overnight through Wednesday afternoon. A period of freezing rain is possible Wednesday night.

Snow and ice pellets can be expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

"An upgrade to a freezing rain warning may be required as the event draws nearer," Environment Canada said. "Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly."

OTTAWA FORECAST

The forecast for Tuesday night and early Wednesday calls for a cloudy sky with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle overnight. The temperature should remain steady near 1 C.

Wednesday is looking cloudy with temperatures hovering around 1 C. Freezing drizzle is expected in the morning and there is a chance of flurries or showers in the afternoon.

The average high for this time of year is closer to -6 C.

Thursday is cloudy with periods of snow and a high of -3 C.

Friday could see flurries and a high of -2 C.