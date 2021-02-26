An overnight deep freeze and a chilly morning will give way to a mild weekend in the capital.

Ottawa residents are waking up to wind chill of -21 on Friday, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. But the high on Friday is expected to reach 0 C, slightly above seasonal norms.

That ushers in a weekend of conditions well above freezing.

On Saturday, expect a high of 5 C with some snow in the morning and a mix of snow and rain later in the afternoon. Up to four centimetres of snow could fall, according to Environment Canada.

Sunday will see periods of rain with a high of 4 C.

The mild weather spells the end of the Rideau Canal Skateway for the season. The NCC has announced it won't reopen for the season after closing earlier this week,

Things will cool down slightly necxt week, with highs of 0 C on Monday, -3 C on Tuesday and 2 C on Wednesday.