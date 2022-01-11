Milder temperatures create ideal conditions for property damage from ice dams: SGI

While above-seasonal temperatures are offering a reprieve from the bitter cold, the swinging temperatures could create a problem for some homeowners.

According to SGI, going from one temperature extreme to another can lead to the formation of ice dams.

“Ice dams form when the snow on your roof melts and then freezes, then melts and refreezes,” said SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy.

“It works its way under your shingles and then once you have moisture in your home lots of bad things can happen.”

The moisture can cause damage to the ceiling, walls and insulation, and can lead to mold.

McMurchy says not all insurance policies cover the damage, adding it can be an unnecessary costly headache.

While the number of ice dam insurance claims varies year to year, McMurchy says the current freeze-thaw conditions are ideal conditions for ice dams to form.

However, he says the problem is easy to prevent and to spot.

“Get out a roof rake and just remove that snow pack from your roof, especially that two to four feet right near the edge,” McMurchy said, adding homeowners should also clear their gutters and downspouts to ensure any melted snow can drain.

McMurchy also recommends ensuring all fans and vents are sealed, while keeping air moving into the attic to create proper insulation and ventilation.

As for spotting ice dams, he says icicles along the gutter are the first sign. Icicles indicate that gutters are full and the melting snow has nowhere to go. Homeowners should also look out for water-stains on their ceiling, melted snow on their rood and mounds of ice running along the bottom edge of the roof.