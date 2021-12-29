Milder temperatures forecast in Calgary this weekend, then the cold returns

Let’s lead with the good stuff — I have an expectation that the extreme cold warnings gripping our entire province (as of this 6 a.m. writing) will start to pull back from southern Alberta on Wednesday.

This is not to say it will warm up, necessarily, more that the extreme cold cannot persist here. We’ll fall off the necessary parameters, if only for a day.

There is another chance for -40 wind chills, as a downtrend develops Thursday afternoon. The next cold air mass will scoop under our “balmy” -15 C high Thursday and develop flurries. Since we’re deep enough into the cold, it will be the light, fluffy stuff again, and good for perhaps a half-centimetre.

Into the weekend, we still have eyes up on that Pacific low generating westerly and southwesterly wind aloft.

The surface impact will also generate a fair amount of warmth.

With Calgary’s seasonal normal temperature at -2 C, there’s a chance we see an above-average temperature for the first time in a while.

Speaking of, I’ll post the December Calendar to Twitter. Based on current projections, we will have had three days at seasonal, eight days above seasonal, and 20 days below seasonal averages. Further, it’s looking like a bid I made earlier on this month is coming to pass; December 2021 in Calgary will likely end the month seven degrees below the seasonal average.

One final note -- the temperatures we’re aiming for this weekend are a brief lapse in the bigger weather picture. From Monday onward, expect a return well below seasonal.

Your five-day forecast:

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: -22 C

Evening: some cloud, low -24 C

Thursday

Mainly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: -15 C

Evening: clear, low -28 C

Friday

New Year's Eve - Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -19 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -25 C

Saturday

New Year's Day - Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -7 C

Evening: some cloud, flurries, low -8 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -18 C

Our pic today is from Dave in Gleneagles View. The cold weather does create some lovely displays at dawn and dusk.

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.