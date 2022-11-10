Milder weather through the weekend with a chance of flurries Saturday

This was fun. Here's a look at the wonderful Melissa Gilligan's article on Calgary being among the 33 communities that broke low temperature records yesterday.

Yikes.

But, we're aiming for 10 degrees above yesterday's high for Thursday; we'll acclimatize brilliantly.

The example I like to use is this:

If you're outside, and it's -30 C out in the dead of winter, and then go into a house set to 21 C, it'll feel toasty as heck! And if it's 30 C out in the summertime and you go into a house set to that 21 C, it'll cool you off in a hurry. I wonder about the psychology of three days at -15 C or cooler into a high of -6 C. I wonder, and I like it.

We'll continue to warm into Remembrance Day, but that's when we hit the proverbial wall. Temperatures won't rise far or frequently above freezing here, though it's still much warmer than what we've just gone through.

An errant low crossing the territories will swing a band of snow into northern and central Alberta starting early Saturday – this could offer a centimetre locally, but that's the worst of it.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Thursday

Evening: clear, low -13 C

Friday – Remembrance Day

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: clear, low -6 C

Saturday

A.M. flurry risk, partly cloudy

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -5 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: some cloud, flurry risk, low -7 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: some cloud, flurry risk, low -7 C

Today's pic is of Maria's pup enjoying the snow!

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.