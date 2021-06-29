Milestone: 150,000 Windsor-Essex residents fully vaccinated
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 434 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16, 820 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,327 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 1 case are community acquired
- 1 case are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 1 case are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 1 workplace are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 community outbreak
There are 14 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.
The health unit website says 1,961 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- 272,513 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 22,511 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 150,002 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 422,515 doses have been administered to WEC residents