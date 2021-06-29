Milestone: 150,000 Windsor-Essex residents fully vaccinated

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 434 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16, 820 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,327 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

1 case are community acquired

1 case are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 case are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

1 workplace are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

There are 14 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

The health unit website says 1,961 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: