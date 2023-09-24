'Milestone' OLG lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said its Lotto 6/49 prize will reach $68 million for the first time in history.
OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti said this will be a “momentous milestone” for the crown agency.
“Since LOTTO 6/49 was enhanced in September 2022, the jackpot has never reached the top prize of $68 million. Only one ball remains for this Wednesday's draw – the Gold Ball – meaning the jackpot is guaranteed to be won and will create a new multi-millionaire!” Bitonti said in a release on Sunday.
“It has taken 15 weeks and 30 draws for the LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot to reach its top limit of $68 million.”
The closest prize that has ever been won to this one was the $64 million ticket sold in New Brunswick in April, and years earlier, in 2015, a $64 million LOTTO 6/49 jackpot won by a Mississauga resident.
Most recently, a $42 million ticket sold in Niagara Falls was won on June 14.
The anticipated draw comes just months after a $70 million Lotto Max ticket expired – the biggest unclaimed ticket in Canadian history.
-
Healthcare workers from London, Ont. and surrounding region among those taking part in Queen’s Park rallySimilar to the Greenbelt controversy, healthcare rally organizers in London are pointing to the Ford government's reversal on Greenbelt land deals that stood to greatly benefit developers — they're hoping for a similar turnaround on the issue of healthcare privatization.
-
Police investigating swarmings at Ancaster Fair, days after issuing warning about rise in violence at community festivalsPolice are investigating several swarming incidents at a fair in Hamilton this weekend, including one which saw an individual taken to hospital.
-
Parole board staff feared threats as public learned of Sask. mass killer's prior release, emails showParole Board of Canada employees were fearful of threats after it was revealed a mass killer in Saskatchewan was on statutory release at the time of last year's rampage, emails show.
-
9th person in northeastern Ontario dies in off-road vehicle crashA senior from Calvin Township died in a crash involving an off-road vehicle on private property east of North Bay on Sept. 20, police say.
-
No timeline yet for operation to remove ship that ran aground near Cornwall, Ont.The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says work is underway to remove a ship that ran aground near Cornwall, Ont. this weekend, but final details are still under consideration.
-
Anonymous investor steps forward to back Beaumont's Chartier restaurantChartier restaurant in Beaumont will remain open thanks to an anonymous donor.
-
Man allegedly carjacks victim at gunpoint in Ajax, Ont.Durham police are searching for a suspect in connection with an armed carjacking in Ajax, Ont. Saturday.
-
N.S. hospital administrative staff hold rallies across province for higher wagesDozens of unionized health-care administrative staff rallied outside a Halifax hospital today in a push to get the province to negotiate a new contract.
-
Joint use facility replacing Argyle and Ecole Pius X schools officially opens in ReginaRegina is now home to another joint-use school with the official opening of the Argyle and Ecole St. Pius X joint-use facility in the city's Lakeview neighbourhood.