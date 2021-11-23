Milestone reached: 90% in Middlesex-London have first COVID-19 vaccine dose

As those ages five to 12 begin booking their appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says 90 per cent of those 12 and up have now received at least one dose.

In less than a year, 809,166 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the region, leaving 87.2 per cent of the population fully vaccinated and 90 per cent with at least one dose as of Saturday.

Officials say the achievement is the result of extensive collaboration with many, many partners in the region.

“Reaching this milestone is an achievement worth celebrating and one the whole community can share in. It is truly an amazing accomplishment,” said Dr. Alex Summers, Acting Medical Officer of Health with the MLHU in a statement.

“With the opening of vaccination appointment bookings today for children between the ages of five and 11, we hope to see the vaccination coverage in the community continue to grow, as we all do our part to keep our families and our most vulnerable citizens safe this winter.”

Every single age group in the region has now surpassed 85 per cent with at least one dose, and 80 per cent with two doses, but the 18-29-year-old age group remains the least vaccinated.

The MLHU also reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but no new deaths.

The region now has a total of 14,761 cases and 252 related deaths, with 14,383 cases resolved leaving 126 active. The seven-day moving average moved down slightly to 15.1 from 15.3 on Monday.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 56.9 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also accounts for 66.7 per cent of hospitalizations and the same percentage of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 21 inpatients with COVID-19, two more in the last 24 hours, while the number of cases in in adult Critical Care held steady at 10.

There are no active outbreaks at seniors' facility in London-Middlesex, but outbreaks in Bluewater Health's Complex Continuing Care unit and at the Aylmer Retirement Residence continue.

Outbreaks at Mary Wright Public School and Notre Dame Catholic School have been declared over, while active outbreaks continue at Port Burwell Public School and Westfield Public School in Tillsonburg.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 31 new, 167 active, 5,196 total, 4,932 resolved, 97 deaths (one new)

Grey-Bruce – four new, 22 active, 2,494 total, 2,445 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 123 active, 3,349 total, 3,164 resolved, 55 deaths (one new)

Huron-Perth – 15 new, 44 active, 2,494 total, 2,381 resolved, 69 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, 34 active, 4,323 total, 4,214 resolved, 75 deaths (one new)

Ontario health officials reported 613 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and six additional deaths..