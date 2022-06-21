'Military ordinance' found in Lakeshore

The Department of National Defence and members of the Canadian Forces Base Borden had to be called in after a ‘military ordinance’ was discovered on the shores of Lake St. Clair.

According to police, Lakeshore OPP were called to a property on Caille Avenue around 2:45 p.m. after the property owners made the discovery in the same.

OPP contacted the Department of National Defence (DND) and members from the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden attended the scene and removed the ordinance without incident.

An ordinance is defined as military supplies and can include weapons, ammunition, combat vehicles, maintenance tools and other military equipment.

Because of the condition of the ordinance, OPP say the age and possible origin of it will be difficult to determine.

Police say in the future, if you see something that looks like a military ordinance, there are safety procedure you can follow to stay safe.