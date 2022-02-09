Military convoys leaving Barrie for Sudbury and Petawawa areas

About 150 soldiers and 20 vehicles from the 4th Canadian Division’s 31 Canadian Brigade Group will conduct military convoys Feb. 11-12 from Barrie to the Sudbury area, and from Barrie to Petawawa, as part of NOREX 22.

"During this time, local residents can expect to see various military vehicles travelling northbound on Highway 400 through Parry Sound, and north and northeast on Highways 11 and 60 through Orillia, Huntsville and Barry’s Bay," the Canadian Armed Forces said in a news release Wednesday.

"Motorists and pedestrians are asked to use caution when approaching, and when in the vicinity of these vehicles. The Canadian Armed Forces thanks citizens and drivers for their caution and patience while our members and equipment travel on provincial highways."

NOREX 22 is a winter exercise to demonstrate the 4th Canadian Division Arctic Response Company Group’s ability to command, move and communicate under harsh weather conditions in remote locations.

Follow the hashtag #NOREX22 on social media for up-to-date information.