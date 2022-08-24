Military drone used in search for wolves after Vancouver zoo escape

Drones typically used to inspect infrastructure on a military base in British Columbia served a very different purpose last week: looking for wolves.

According to Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, it "volunteered drone capabilities" in Langley when two canines escaped from the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

The escape is under investigation, with the zoo claiming the wolves' enclosure was intentionally damaged, suggesting that someone intentionally released them.

At least two of the wolves managed to escape the zoo's property. One was found dead on the side of a road, and the other was returned to the zoo.

But before the situation was resolved, the whereabouts of those wolves was unknown for days.

CFB Esquimalt said in a post on social media Monday that its drones were used on base property located directly beside the zoo. Those drones are usually used to inspect antenna structures on the base, officials said.

Base staff posted video and infrared imagery on Twitter showing part of the search in Aldergrove, writing, "the base sends our condolences to the zoo for the loss of one of their wolves in this recent unfortunate incident."

Staff did not say whether the drones captured any evidence that helped track down the second wolf, and the zoo has not given any details on where it was found and by whom.

The Base recently volunteered drone capabilities to help search for escaped wolves from the Greater Vancouver Zoo after their enclosure was sabotaged. pic.twitter.com/GJkJaeDEI8