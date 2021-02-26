The 49th Field Regiment with 33 Service Battalion Detachment Sault Ste Marie will be conducting a training exercise in Sault Ste Marie this Saturday and Sunday.

About 50 army reservists from local units will be involved in the exercise, the force said in a news release Friday.

"The purpose of this exercise is so that soldiers can practise their tactics and skills in a cold-weather environment," the release said. "The public is advised that they will see military vehicles travelling in groups during these dates."

Areas where the military will be moving include Pine Street north of Wellington Avenue; 2nd Line East/West; and, Airport Road. Motorists are being are asked to be cautious as the unit will travel in groups on public streets.

"Soldiers conducting operations in a cold-weather environment may be seen in the vicinity of the Armoury property and Pointe des Chenes City Park," the release said. "The unit will conduct training with personal service weapons. There is no ammunition being used during this exercise."

