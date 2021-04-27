Military helicopters spotted training over Edmonton

The U.S. military was spotted flying over Edmonton on Tuesday.

The U.S. Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk crews are training in the city as part of exercise Maple Resolve in Wainwright, Alta.

Wow, a very loud Black Hawk helicopter just landed at University Hospital! Two of them have landed a couple times in the last hour. Wonder what they're doing up in Canada? #aviation #AvGeek #yeg #yegtraffic #planespotting pic.twitter.com/XuvxCZPBmc

Roughly 45 members from the Wisconsin National Guard had to quarantine for 14 days and test negative for COVID-19 before arriving in Canada.

The crews are in Edmonton to “familiarize them with medical facilities in the area," said Capt. Derek Reid, a public affairs officer for the Canadian Army Doctrine and Training Centre.

It's a fairly routine activity, Reid said.