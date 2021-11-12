Military medals stolen from Halifax hotel room on Remembrance Day: Police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Samantha Long
Police say military medals, along with other items, were stolen from a hotel room in downtown Halifax on Thursday.
Halifax Regional Police says between 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. someone broke into a fourth floor room at the Lord Nelson Hotel and stole electronics, jewelry and military medals.
"The medals are described as the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) with silver bar, Special Service Medal (SSM) with NATO bar, 125th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada Medal, and Canadian Forces’ Decoration (CD) with two bars," says the police report.
The investigation is in the early stages and police are asking anyone with information about the incident or video from the area to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.
-
Orillia hockey tourney welcomes 60 teams from across OntarioA massive hockey tournament is expected to bring roughly 1,000 visitors to Simcoe County this weekend despite rising COVID-19 cases.
-
Toronto cop facing bribery charge in connection with 2018 incidentToronto police say a member of the force’s Organized Crime Enforcement Unit is facing criminal charges in connection with an incident where confidential police information was allegedly sold to a suspect in a drug investigation.
-
Britney freed: Judge ends Spears' conservatorshipBritney is free. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears' life and money for nearly 14 years.
-
OPP investigating serious crash on Highway 6 near GuelphProvincial police are investigating a serious crash on Highway 6 near Guelph on Friday evening.
-
Canada's top doctor says cooler weather, easing restrictions creating 'turbulence'Cooler weather and easing restrictions are contributing to a rise in COVID-19 infections in some parts of Canada, Canada’s top health official says.
-
Kensington merchants kick off holiday shopping season with food drive for veteransKensington merchants launched the holiday shopping with a food drive Friday to collect contributions for the Veteran's Food Bank of Calgary.
-
Parents urged to 'do your research' before travelling with unvaccinated kids, could impact schoolingWith the Canada—United States border being open again, families may look at taking a well-deserved trip down south, but the Winnipeg South Division (WSD) is reminding people about some of the federal rules when returning home from international trips.
-
Check these off your Christmas List: Upcoming holiday events in Waterloo RegionWhile it may not be a winter wonderland just yet, there are plenty of upcoming events In Waterloo Region to get you in the holiday spirit.
-
Missing teen might be in Winnipeg: RCMPA 13-year-old boy from St. Pierre-Jolys who was reported missing earlier this week may be in Winnipeg, RCMP said on Friday.