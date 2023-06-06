Military, search-and-rescue training ongoing in Lethbridge

Lethbridge residents may see something different in the skies over the next week.

Military aircraft, along with search-and-rescue personnel, are conducting a series of training exercises in the area.

The training is open to all members of the Royal Canadian Air Force, officials said.

Members of the public are allowed to visit the airport to watch the planes take off and land, but are must to obey all traffic signs and park in the appropriate areas.

Training will also take place at airfields in Cranbrook and Pincher Creek.

This year's exercises are expected to continue until June 12.