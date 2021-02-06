The military is being sent into another Indigenous community in Manitoba, where COVID-19 cases have spiked. The seven most expensive homes on the market in Ottawa in February The Ottawa Real Estate Board says 63 homes sold for more than $1 million in Ottawa last month, driving up the average sale price in the capital. COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Feb. 7, 2021 The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Sunday, Feb. 7. Shooting in Scarborough parking lot leaves man dead A man has died after being shot in a parking lot in Scarborough.