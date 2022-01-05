Military to help Nova Scotia's booster rollout

Nova Scotia’s premier says the federal government has answered a request for the military to help roll-out booster shots for COVID-19 vaccines.

Tim Houston told Evan Solomon on CTV’s Power Play Wednesday a couple dozen members of the Canadian Armed Forces are expected to arrive in the province over the next couple weeks.

“We have an incredible sense of urgency to get these boosters into the arms of Nova Scotians,” Houston said.

Houston says the military will be in the province to help immunize people and set up a clinic.

The military approval comes as Nova Scotia delays the return to the classroom. Students will learn remotely until Jan. 17.

Nova Scotia reported 842 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

