Military vehicles may be on these Windsor roads. Here’s why

Windsor residents may notice military vehicles on several major roadways due to a skills competition this weekend.

Throughout the day on Saturday, Canadian Army Reserve personnel from The Windsor Regiment (RCAC) will conduct a Military Skills Competition in Windsor.

Military vehicles may be on the following major roadways:

EC. Row Expressway

Riverside Drive

Lakeview Marina along Little River

Other roads throughout Windsor could also have military personnel.

Windsor police say all measures are being taken to ensure minimum inconvenience to those in the area, although certain areas may be inaccessible during the exercise dates.

Members of the public are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles.