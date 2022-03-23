Military vehicles may be spotted on Windsor roads this week

Canadian Army Reserve personal from Windsor will be taking to roads in military vehicles to conduct training exercises at a centre in Meaford.

“We have to train and retrain the soldiers and make sure they are up to date with their qualifications,” said Lt (N) Andrew McLaughlin of the 31 Canadian Brigade Group.

