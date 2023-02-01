Milk prices in New Brunswick rise by four cents

The price of milk in New Brunswick went up by four cents Wednesday.

The New Brunswick Farm Products Commission says the cost increase is required to provide the resources for the producers to continue producing milk.

The commission determined a price adjustment was necessary based on increased production costs incurred by dairy producers and processors.

Dairy farmers in the province will receive less than two cents per litre from the price increase.

The move could be felt in the budgets of some organizations.

Alex Boyd, the executive director of the Greener Village Foodbank in Fredericton, says his organization goes through 3,000 litres of milk a month.

“Some quick math, our prices for buying milk just went up $120 a month,” said Boyd. “For the year, that’s another $1,800 in food purchasing we’ve never had to do.”

As food prices go up, Boyd says more people come to rely on foodbanks – a cycle he described as a “Double Whamy.”

Wednesday’s price increase comes after the cost of milk in the province rose by six-and-a-half cents last fall.