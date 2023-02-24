Milk River, Alta., man charged with multiple child pornography offences
Digital Producer
Damien Wood
A man from the southern Alberta town of Milk River has been charged with multiple offences relating to child porn.
Charges against the 38-year-old include making child pornography, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.
He’s scheduled to appear in court in Lethbridge on March 20.
Milk River RCMP officers were assisted in the man's arrest by the Mounties' integrated child exploitation unit.
Police say they are not naming the man in an effort to protect the identity of the victim.
