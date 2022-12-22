Milk River emergency department to close over next 10 days

The Milk River, Alta., emergency department will be closed again starting Friday, due to a shortage of doctors over the holidays.

As of 8 a.m. Friday morning, EMS calls will be re-routed to the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge, 87 kilometres from Milk River.

Ambulances will be dispatched to the Raymond Health Centre, 60 kilometres away.

Nursing staff will continue to care for long-term care residents during the closure.

Any Milk River residents in need of medical attention are asked to call 911 for emergencies, or 811 for Healthlink.

The closure will last for 10 days.

The emergency department will reopen at 8 a.m., Jan. 8, 2023.