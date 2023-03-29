Milk River emergency room closed until Monday morning

The Milk River Health Centre ER shut its doors Wednesday at noon and won't reopen until next week.

Alberta Health Services issued a statement Tuesday announcing they were forced to close due to a lack of physician coverage.

The emergency room will re-open at 8 a.m. Monday to offer 24-hour service.

During the temporary closure, nursing staff will be on-site for long-term care patients.

Patients in need of emergency service during the closure should call 911. The call will be re-routed to the hospital in Lethbridge or the Raymond Health Centre, which is 60 kilometres from Milk River.

Health Link is also available by calling 811, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for any non-emergency, health-related questions.