Milk River emergency room closed until Monday morning
The Milk River Health Centre ER shut its doors Wednesday at noon and won't reopen until next week.
Alberta Health Services issued a statement Tuesday announcing they were forced to close due to a lack of physician coverage.
The emergency room will re-open at 8 a.m. Monday to offer 24-hour service.
Due to a lack of physician coverage, the Milk River Health Centre Emergency Department will be temporarily closed from noon today to 8 a.m. Monday, April 3. Please call 911 if you have a medical emergency or Health Link at 811 for non-emergency health-related questions. 1/2— AHS South Zone (@AHS_SouthZone) March 29, 2023
During the temporary closure, nursing staff will be on-site for long-term care patients.
Patients in need of emergency service during the closure should call 911. The call will be re-routed to the hospital in Lethbridge or the Raymond Health Centre, which is 60 kilometres from Milk River.
Health Link is also available by calling 811, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for any non-emergency, health-related questions.
