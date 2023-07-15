Milk River ER closed for a week due to physician shortage

The Milk River emergency room is shutting down for a week.

Alberta Health Services made the announcement on social media and the AHS website Thursday that staff shortages mean the Milk River Health Centre Emergency Department will be "temporarily closed" between Friday July 14 at 8 a.m. and next Friday, July 21, at 5 p.m.

"Please call 911 if you have a medical emergency or Health Link at 811 for non-emergency questions," it added.

On its website, AHS added that nursing staff will remain on-site during the temporary closure to provide care for long-term residents.

