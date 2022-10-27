Milk River man calls for plumbing help, ends up burglarized instead

Milk River Mounties say a resident who called a local business for help with their plumbing ended up with more than their pipes cleaned out.

RCMP in the southern Alberta community say two men showed up at the resident's home on Oct. 6, after the resident had called a nearby business for assistance with plumbing issues.

According to the RCMP, the men were then caught on camera stealing "many" items from the home.

Accused in the incident are 61-year-old Glenn Terry Thiessen and 51-year-old Martin Norman Kalua, both of Coutts, Alta.

Thiessen and Kalua were charged with theft under $5,000 and are set to appear in a Lethbridge courtroom on Jan. 13.