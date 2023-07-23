Milk River, Pincher Creek emergency departments limit hours due to physician shortage

The Milk River emergency department is temporarily closing its doors.

The closure starts at 5 p.m. Sunday and continues until 5 p.m. next Friday, July 28.

The emergency department provides round-the-clock care on a priority basis for patients experiencing major trauma, cardiac issues, injuries and general medical problems.

Due to a lack of physician coverage, the Milk River Health Centre Emergency Department will temporarily close from 5 p.m. Sunday, July 23 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 28. Please call 911 if you have a medical emergency or Health Link at 811 for non-emergency health questions. 1/2

A similar closure was planned in early July due to staffing constraints, but managed to be avoided.

The closest emergency department is in Lethbridge, a little under an hour away.

It was a similar situation this weekend in Pincher Creek, where the emergency department temporarily closed overnight on Saturday.

It's closed again Sunday night due to a lack of physician coverage.

Due to a lack of physician coverage, the Pincher Creek Health Centre Emergency Department will temporarily close overnight Saturday, July 22 & Sunday, July 23, 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., re-opening to 24-hour service on Monday, July 24. https://t.co/CcdiXJHMKQ

Doors close at 7:30 p.m. and re-open at 7:30 a.m. Monday, when they return to 24-hour service.

Nursing staff remain on-site during the temporary closure, providing care for inpatients.