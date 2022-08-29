Milk to cost 6.5 cents more per litre in New Brunswick starting Sept. 1

Milk will cost a bit more for people in New Brunswick starting this week.

The New Brunswick Farm Products Commission says milk will cost 6.5 cents more per litre beginning Sept. 1.

It says a mid-year price adjustment can be implemented under exceptional circumstances, adding that the last one took place in 2018.

Commission chair Bob Shannon says the increase is needed to help dairy producers and processors deal with rising costs of such things as feed, machinery and equipment repairs, fuel and oil, custom work and hired labour.

The Canadian Dairy Commission hiked milk prices in June, and Shannon says he recognizes that a second price increase this year will have an impact on consumers.

The statement says pricing under the School Milk Program will remain unchanged for the coming academic year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2022.