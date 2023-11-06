Milk truck fire closes part of highway in New Hamburg

A tractor trailer carrying milk caught fire and caused closures in New Hamburg on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 8 near Hamilton Road around 6:30 a.m.

The Wilmot Township Fire Department says the tractor’s tires caught fire. The flames spread to the axels, and then to the truck.

Since the tractor was carrying milk, the insulation caught fire as well and caused the flames to spread.

A video of the fire shows the truck on the eastbound shoulder but pointed westbound, with flames coming from the tires and smoke billowing across the area.

The highway was shut down for several hours as fire crews dealt with the scene and the Ministry of Transportation investigated.

Wilmot Fire says they're unsure of what caused the flames to break out.