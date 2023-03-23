iHeartRadio

Milky Way Ice Cream to open for the season


(File photo)

Milky Way Ice Cream is set to open its windows for the 2023 season at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The long-running ice cream stand made the announcement on Facebook Thursday evening.

Located at 910 Victoria Ave., the shop usually opens in early March and closes in mid October.

Milky Way has been a dessert staple in the Queen City since it first opened in 1956.

