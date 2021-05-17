Mill Cove, N.S. man charged with kidnapping, robbery

Halifax District RCMP say they have charged a 34-year old man from Mill Cove with kidnapping and robbery following an altercation in Terrance Bay involving two fishermen.

Police say around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, they received a call about an altercation on Terrance Bay Road, where two fishermen had seen a vehicle driving erratically towards the area where they had set their nets.

When they arrived at their nets, the two fishermen were confronted by seven men in three vehicles, according to police. The fishermen were allegedly threatened and told to hand over their catch.

Armed with weapons, the men blocked the fishermen to prevent them from leaving, say the police.

Officers say they then had the fishermen drive to another area nearby where they had other nets set.

Eventually the men left, and the fishermen were able to call police.

Police say one fisherman was injured during the incident after being struck with a weapon. He suffered minor injuries.

The RCMP says Jared Luben Young is in custody in relation to the incident. Young was scheduled to appear in provincial court Monday.

He is charged with kidnapping, robbery, forcible confinement, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and theft over $5,000, according to police.