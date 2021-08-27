Millbrook, N.S. woman charged in connection with man’s homicide

A 37-year-old woman from Millbrook, N.S. has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, in connection with a homicide that occurred in the community last month.

Millbrook RCMP says they responded to a report of a sudden death at a home on Glooscap Drive in Millbrook, N.S., at around 2:15 p.m. on July 12.

Upon arrival, police found a 42-year-old man from Sipekne’katik First Nation deceased, and later ruled his death a homicide.

On August 26, police arrested 37-year-old Adria Gloade of Millbrook, N.S. in Quebec.

Gloade was previously reported missing on July 19, with police saying at that time that she had last been seen July 13.

Police say she was found safe at the time of her arrest, and returned to Nova Scotia. She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday to face a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers.