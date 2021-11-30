Millennium Library parkade in need of $55M in repairs

The parkade at the Millennium Library is in need of nearly $55 million in repairs and upgrades over the next 10 years, according to the Winnipeg Parking Authority’s 2022 business plan.

The report is before the City of Winnipeg’s innovation and economic development committee. It says the parkade needs significant repairs over the next decade, with the urgent repairs estimated to be about $107,000.

The rest of the repairs are predicted to come to more than $54 million.

According to the report, the parkade does not make enough money to cover the costs of the upgrades, so a feasibility study is needed to determine the best course of action.

Some of the possible options include completing the repairs, building a new parkade, or selling the facility.