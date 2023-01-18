Millennium Library to fully reopen with interim security, metal detectors, police officers

Winnipeg's Millennium Library is set to fully reopen next week with some added interim security measures, including metal detectors and police officers.

The city announced the library will reopen on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. When it does, the city said it will have multiple interim security measures including a controlled entrance, a walk-through metal detector, increased security and two Winnipeg Police Service officers during operating hours.

The library was closed after a fatal stabbing of Tyree Cayer, 28, on Dec. 11. It began a partial reopening in late December for holds pickup and return services only.

This is a developing story. More to come.