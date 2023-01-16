Millennium Library unlikely to fully reopen this week

The city and union representing library workers say more time is needed to improve security measures to protect staff facing abuse.

Since Dec. 11, the Millennium Library has been closed to improve security following a fatal stabbing inside. It was set to fully reopen in mid-January but the union representing library workers, CUPE 500, says that timeline is unlikely.

“There is a push to move quickly on this just because we know how much the service is valued by Winnipeggers,” said Gord Delbridge, the president of CUPE 500. "Our members love the work that they do in serving Winnipeggers but they want to be able to do it safely."

An independent security consultant has been hired by the City of Winnipeg to assist with a comprehensive risk assessment and safety audit.

"We know how important the Millennium Library is to residents, and it’s our objective to fully resume services as soon as we can do so safely,” the City of Winnipeg says in a prepared statement.

The city says the plan will address immediate and short-term initiatives, with a second phase review and report to address longer-term issues.

The City of Winnipeg says there were more than 1,000 incidents at libraries in 2022 - most at Millennium Library with 675 incidents

St. Boniface Library and Osborne Library came in second and third - 75 incidents at St. Boniface and 43 at Osborne.

"The work undertaken by the consultant will attempt to strike a balance between safety and security while ensuring that the library remains an accessible, welcoming environment for all users,” the city said.

Delbridge says the root causes of the abuse go beyond the city's scope and is asking for more community liaisons at Millennium Library.

“There are some issues that are taking place with societal issues, with respect to poverty and homelessness and addictions,” he said.

Meanwhile, some library patrons say they want to go back inside the library to browse the stacks, disappointed they can’t do that yet.

"If I’m coming downtown I'll come. I wanted to look at the Shakespeare section today but, that's not to be,” library patron Harry Nelken said.

Katreen Saballa says she doesn't have any safety concerns about visiting any library in Winnipeg and she'll be back in person when Millenium Library reopens.

"I prefer reading the physical book,” Saballa said. “Flipping through the pages instead of looking at my screen.”