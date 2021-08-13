Millions in funding to support local infrastructure

Windsor-Tecumseh MP, Irek Kusmierczyk, announced Friday $4.62 million in federal funding to support 12 local infrastructure projects.

The Town of Tecumseh will leverage $750,000 from the Community Revitalization Fund to proceed with the installation of a 2.4km recreational multi-use trail on the south side of Riverside Drive from the Tecumseh-Windsor border to Manning Road.

“Partnering with forward-thinking municipalities like Tecumseh to expand multi-use trails, parks and public spaces helps build safer, greener, healthier and more accessible communities will in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for all residents in Windsor-Essex.” says Kusmierczyk.

This historic expansion of the Town’s active transportation network will also bridge the gap between Tecumseh and Windsor’s trail systems through a connection to Ganatchio Trail’s 20km network.

“These funds will reduce the Town’s contribution to approximately $500,000 which allows us to move forward with the project this year. Detail design has begun and discussions with property owners and utility companies will be the next step with construction to commence in 2022,” says Gary McNamara, Warden of Essex County and Mayor of Tecumseh.

Lakeshore, Leamington and Kingsville are also benefiting from the funding.

The money will go towards an emergency generator at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.

In Lakeshore, the funding will help upgrade the municipality to touchless technology of washroom fixtures at various municipal facilities throughout Lakeshore and will fund the cost of dredging at the mouth of Belle River as well as grading the West Beach to reduce flooding.

“Today’s announcement will allow Kingsville to strengthen its accessibility goals and provide for enhanced public use in support of mental and physical health during these pandemic times,” says Nelson Santos, Mayor, Town of Kingsville