Millions needed to upgrade aging Siloam Mission supportive housing facility

Siloam Mission is calling on the public to help raise millions to rejuvenate one of its aging facilities.

The non-profit announced Friday it is in need of about $6 million to substantially renovate The Madison, a supportive housing facility in Wolseley. It provides meals, on-site support staff and programming to 85 residents who often struggle with mental health challenges, cognitive or physical disabilities and other barriers to independent living.

According to Siloam Mission, The Madison is in urgent need of a new HVAC system for heating and air conditioning, as well as electrical upgrades to improve safety and comfort for residents.

“The last couple of years we’ve done a couple of Band-Aid solutions which has cost Siloam a considerable amount of funds as well too to keep it up and running,” said Darren Nodrick, director of development with Siloam Mission.

Without these upgrades, a heating failure next winter could displace residents, while a lack of air conditioning could be equally dangerous during hot Manitoba summers.

The planned renovation would also include accessibility and cosmetic upgrades to make shared spaces more comfortable and welcoming.

The John and Bonnie Buhler Foundation has already donated $1.5 million towards the project, with other contributions coming from End Homelessness Winnipeg, the City of Winnipeg and others.

Siloam Mission says it had raised nearly $4 million towards its goal, but is appealing to the public to raise the remaining $2.2 million still needed.

Nodrick said at a time when the cost of living is on the rise, The Madison is key in the city’s housing landscape. For every 20 needed affordable housing units in Winnipeg, there are only three available, he says.

“To lose this would be absolutely detrimental.”

Detail on how to donate can be found on Siloam Mission’s website.

- With files from CTV’s Maralee Caruso