'Millions of dollars': Rare collectible cars up for auction in Regina

Millions of dollars of collectible vehicles are going on the auction block this weekend in Regina and the sale includes Thunderbirds, Porches and even a Rolls Royce.

“This is Saskatchewan’s mini version of the Barrett Jackson show that’s for sure because it is a real event. Like we’ll have a lot of people come just to enjoy the day. It’s like a car show for them with a live auction,” Des Plewman, auctioneer with Regina Auto Auction said.

In fact, some of the vehicles were originally purchased through the famed Barrett Jackson auction house like a 1960 Ford Thunderbird that will be present.

“Hard top convertible folded down inside. He even has the original lot number that was on it when it was bought at Barrett Jackson,” Plewman said.

About 100 cars and trucks will be on the block with many expected to sell for over $100,000 a piece.

“We’ve got a couple of Porsches here, a 2015 Porsche 911 GT3 and a 2018 and they’ll be over the $200,000 mark,” Plewman said.

There will be a 10 dollar registration fee to attend the sale with some of the proceeds going to charity.

Car enthusiasts have been picking out their favourites.

“Mustang Mach 1, it’s beautiful. It’s got my eye for sure,” enthusiast Adam Pinay said.

The community of Semans, Sask. is getting in on the action, clearing out a classic fire truck.

“It’s for sale but it’s here to put out the fire with all the high biddings that’s gonna go on on Saturday but it came in from one of the fire departments. It’s here to sell,” Plewman said.

This could be the highest value public auto auction in Saskatchewan in recent years. Over a thousand buyers are expected to be in attendance and hundreds more online as some very rare vehicles worth millions of dollars change hands.