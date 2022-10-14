Millions of people in Ontario are about to get money from the government

Millions of people in Ontario will be sent money from the government over the next few days.

That’s because the next instalment of the climate action incentive payment (CAIP) is set to start rolling out on Oct. 14 from the federal government.

The CAIP is a tax-free payment created to help offset the cost of federal pollution pricing. This follows the federal government’s 2019 move to establish a national price on carbon pollution.

In the past, CAIP was handed out as a refundable credit claimed on an annual basis, but as of July, the government pivoted to quarterly installments.

The first installment was sent to Ontarians on July 15 and included a retroactive amount for April 2022.

The payment is only available to people living in Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The amount residents receive depends on their family situation and the province they live in.

In Ontario, the program provides an annual credit of:

$373 for an individual

$186 for a spouse or common-law partner

$93 per child under 19

$186 for the first child in a single-parent family

There is also a rural supplement of 10 per cent of the base amount for residents of small and rural communities.

Residents do not need to apply for CAIP. Instead, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will determine who is eligible based on income taxes and benefit returns.

In order to receive CAIP payments, income taxes and benefit returns must be filed every year.

The government said to contact them if your money is not received within 10 days.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Hannah Alberga