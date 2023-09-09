Millions to support affordable housing for young moms in London

An affordable housing project taking shape in downtown London, Ont. has received over $8-million to support vulnerable young moms and their children.

Once completed, Joan’s Place at the corner of Richmond Street and York Street will provide 35 new affordable units for young mothers and mothers-to-be who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless.

Eight of the units will be fully accessible.

On Friday, local politicians made a joint funding announcement on the rooftop of Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU), the agency that will operate Joan’s Place.

“We can respond in a way that is meaningful, that is compassionate and lasting,” said MP London North Centre, Peter Fragiskatos.

Fragiskatos emphasized the partnerships that led to the funding announcement.

“The approach here brings together philanthropy, it brings together an outstanding not-for-profit, the federal government, the provincial government,” he added. “This is how we address the issue of homelessness in our community.”

The funding includes:

$4-million from the Government of Canada through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF)

$3.9-million from the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI)

$85,745 from the City of London

$60,000 in SEED funding

Ontario’s newly minted Associate Minister of Housing, London West’s Rob Flack said the willingness to partner on solutions has put London’s response to the housing and homelessness crisis out front.

“Whether it’s the benefactor who has donated here, along with the province and federal government, we’re setting the example across the province and I’m proud to be part of it,” Flack told CTV News London.

“I think it’s important to work with every single partner,” added MP London West, Arielle Kayabaga.

Kayabaga said that proper housing can be a foundation that allows young moms and their children to thrive, “When you have a home that you can sleep in at night, you can actually think about the next step of what you need to do to move forward.”

“For seven years, Joan’s Place has been under development,” explained Steve Cordes, CEO of Youth Opportunities Unlimited. “Each level of government have come together to create a unique model of care that will include deeply affordable supportive housing, and a wide range of programming that will not only help youth and young families find a home but will also help them find paths into abundant, safe and enriching futures.”

Joan’s Place is named after Lynne Cram’s mom — former politician, philanthropist, and mother of seven, Joan Smith.

“When you’re a single mom you’re [just] coping with life, those wrap-around services are going to be tremendous for the youth and the young moms and their children,” Cram said.

Construction of Joan’s Place is expected to be completed by fall 2024.