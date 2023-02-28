Millions toward climate resiliency, parks and forest management in B.C. budget

While health care, housing, public safety and affordability concerns dominated the 2023 provincial budget, B.C.'s government has dedicated hundreds of millions of dollars towards natural disasters, forest management and provincial park maintenance.

Some $1.1 billion is dedicated to fighting climate change over the next three years, including $300 million to support replacement or repair of provincial infrastructure damaged by climate emergencies; this is in addition to $750 million to help communities affected by wildfires and the November 2021 floods announced in last year’s budget.

This year’s budget dedicates $85 million over three years to increase emergency-management capacity, which includes funding for First Nations and local governments.

As part of a $250 million investment in natural resources over three years, there will be:

$101 million in operating and capital funding to preserve and expand BC Parks properties

$21 million in partnerships with First Nations to protect old growth and determine where sustainable harvesting can take place

$77 million to fast track and modernize the resource permitting process

$6 million for what’s described as a “new critical minerals strategy”

$49 million to maintain and upgrade forest service roads, for economic and recreational users alike

Over five years, $64 million will go toward the BC Wildfire Service as part of a federal-provincial cost-sharing arrangement geared toward staffing the agency year-round.

REDUCING EMMISSIONS, BETTER PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

The province is touting what it describes as an unprecedented three-year investment of $100 million into transportation networks, including walking, cycling and transit.

“Research shows that behaviours will change when options for cleaner transportation are safe and convenient,” notes the 170-page budget document.

Another $40 million will continue a project to subsidize businesses, non-profits and public entities making the switch to electric vehicles through the CleanBC Go Electric Commercial Vehicle Pilot Program.

A new carbon pricing system will be announced in the spring, but a planned $15 increase to the carbon tax will go ahead on April 1, with the goal of making it $170 per tonne by 2030. Many British Columbians will qualify for an expanded offset credit also announced in the budget.